Dem Rep. Moulton: Dems Fear Strengthening Border for Ukraine Money Kills ‘Pathway to Citizenship’ We Want

Moulton stated, “I think there are a lot of members of my Democratic Party that recognize we have to do more on the border, that we need to strengthen the border, but we don’t want to scuttle what we fundamentally need when it comes to immigration policy in the United States, which is a full immigration deal, a deal that not only includes what Republicans want, which is increased border security, but also what Democrats want, which is a pathway to citizenship, some hope for all the kids, for example, who were brought here years ago by their parents and yet are sitting in legal limbo through no fault of their own. They go to American schools, they participate in the American economy, and yet, they’re not technically legal citizens. The vast majority of Americans, Republicans and Democrats, want a fix for that problem as well. But Republicans in Congress aren’t willing to do it unless it’s paired with border security. So, the concern is that if the president bargains away what the Republicans want on border security just to get aid on Ukraine, that it imperils the chances of what we really need on immigration, which is full, comprehensive reforms.”

