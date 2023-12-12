Dem Sen. Brown: Grocery Price Inflation Due to Bonuses and Buybacks

While discussing his 2024 Senate re-election campaign and the 2024 Senate re-election campaign of Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) during a joint interview that took place on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) argued that people are seeing their prices at the grocery store go up because consumers are paying the price of “executive bonuses and stock buybacks.” And this concept is “pretty clear and voters understand that” when you talk about the issue in this way.

Brown stated that “one of the things I’ve watched about Jon, and I think there are similarities, Jon stands up to the meat-packing interests, he knows what that does to food prices and he knows what it does to farmers’ wages in the same [way] that I stand up to Wall Street and stand up to drug companies. And voters don’t care [about] your party if you’re standing up to an interest group that’s screwing over people. And when people go to the grocery store, frankly, they’re paying — their grocery prices go up because they’re paying for executive bonuses and stock buybacks. And that’s pretty clear and voters understand that when you talk about it that way.”

