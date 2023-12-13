Axelrod: Biden Impeachment Inquiry ‘Ordered Hit from Donald Trump’

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the Republican-led House voting to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was an “ordered hit” from former President Donald Trump.

Axelrod said, “Basically, they’re basing an impeachment inquiry on something the president’s son did. Hunter Biden isn’t president of the United States. And after two years of trying, they still haven’t been able to make a link between Joe Biden and what Hunter did.

He added, “I do think this is an ordered hit from Donald Trump who wants to portray equivalence. ‘They went after me so we’re going after him.’ He wants to muddy the waters. And I think his supporters want to muddy the waters. You know the Speaker made a pilgrimage to President Trump. Who knows what they talked about, but he came back and now we have this vote. But he came back and now we have this vote. I think Trump very much wanted this vote. I think he’d be very angry if there weren’t this vote. And now the question is, does he pressure them to take more steps that Johnson simply can’t deliver?”

