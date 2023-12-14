Ana Navarro: GOP ‘Are Trying to Get Hunter Biden to Go Back into Addiction’

Ana Navarro told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed the Republican Party was investigating President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in an attempt to trigger Hunter to “go back into addiction.”

Navarro said, “Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father and being Hunter Biden’s very loving father, very good father, very supportive father. Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name, yes, he did. so did half of Washington.”

She continued, “Did he monetize on Joe Biden’s last name? Yes, he did. Did Hunter Biden cheat on his taxes? Yes, he did. So he has admitted it, he paid it back. He paid it back with $600,000 penalty.”

Navarro concluded, “Forty-two percent of Americans have people in their family who have dealt with addiction. Hunter Biden is an addict. I’ve had it in my family. It is a constant suffering for the family and you are always afraid evening when they’ve left addiction anything can trigger them and get them back in there. I agree with Hunter Biden that that’s what they’re trying to do. They are trying to get Hunter Biden to go back into addiction because they know that will paralyze Joe Biden because that is his father, a man who’s already lost two children. I think this is going to backfire on Republicans because, yes, Hunter Biden did bad things when he was an addict but enough is enough and they are being cruel and they are going after him just because he is Joe Biden’s son.”

