Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Congress Shouldn’t Call for Harvard, MIT Presidents to Be Fired over ‘Abhorrent’ Testimony

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that while the testimonies by the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT on campus antisemitism “was abhorrent and I totally disagree with the way they approached the line of questioning” Congress shouldn’t be calling for them to be fired.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “You were talking about the substance that occurred or lack thereof in terms of congressional action yesterday on the floor. Also happening yesterday, the House did pass a bipartisan resolution denouncing the troubling rise in antisemitism on campuses and also the congressional testimony of three of the university presidents about antisemitism on their campuses. The vote breakdown was 303 supporting the resolution denouncing it, 126 voting no. 84 Democrats voted for this resolution, 125 Democrats voted against this resolution denouncing this congressional testimony. You voted against it. Why?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “I condemn the testimony, but one sentence within the resolution called for basically their firing by the universities. I think that’s within the province of the universities and not something that Congress should be doing. I think that what they said was abhorrent and I totally disagree with the way they approached the line of questioning.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett