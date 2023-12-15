Mullin: Five Dem Senators Willing to Honestly Look At Biden Impeachment

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Friday on NewsMax TV’s “Wake Up America” that he had spoken to five of his Democratic colleagues that say they are willing to honestly look at an impeachment case against President Joe Biden.

Host Rob Finnerty said, “You talk to your colleagues on the left in the Senate, is there any appetite for this with any Democrats that, you know, even off the record otherwise this is dead on arrival in the Senate in an election year?”

Mullin said, “What’s interesting about the Senate versus the House is the senators have a lot bigger area, a lot bigger state to cover. So they cover blue parts of the other state plus red parts. And when you talk to some more moderate leaning senators, they will tell you that if the House sends us over an airtight case, that it completely easily points to the president breaking the law in treason, misdemeanor, high crime, that they would try it just like they would any other case, and go into it without a bipartisan look. But with a criminal look.”

Finnerty said, “Have any Democratic senators mentioned to you off the record again that they would look at this fairly and objectively?”

Mullin said, “Yes

Finnerty said, “I’m talking about a yes vote on impeaching the president if it gets there.”

Mullin said, “They said if it was a convictable offense, they would definitely be looking to convict. Okay in a not as I said, a non bipartisan look, I’ve had that conversation with five. I will not name them because I don’t want to put them in a position but with five separate senator All five of them has said the exact same thing.”

Finnerty said, “Five. Democrats who are open to voting for impeachment.”

Mullin said, “Yes.”

Finnerty said, “OK, well, that would be interesting.”

