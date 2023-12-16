Tuberville: ‘We’re Going to Do Everything We Can to Run the Illegals Out of the VA’

Last week, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) introduced the No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act, intended to prohibit the use of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals by illegal immigrants.

According to Tuberville, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the already-overwhelmed VA hospitals have been inundated with illegal immigrants that have come through the U.S.-Mexico border under President Joe Biden’s watch.

“I put it on the floor a couple of days ago,” Tuberville said of the bill during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5. “We’ve spent several hundred billion dollars in the last three years since Biden’s been in office on illegal immigrants — several hundred billion, close to $400 billion. That’s atrocious. But one thing that is really making me mad is I’m on the VA committee, and we’re struggling taking care of our veterans because we have so many of them now with these 20-year wars and they have to stand in line to get in. Well, now we are finding out that illegal immigrants are using the doctors and in the VA. They’re using the community care facilities.”

“In other words, we’re using VA money that is taking care of veterans for the illegal immigrants coming,” he continued. “Now the lines are longer and longer. Our phones are ringing off the wall. What’s going on? We can’t get into the VA because they’re taking care of these illegals. It’s just one thing after another, Jeff, one thing after another. We’re going to do all we can but unless we get the ear of the Biden administration, they could care less. So again, people out there who voted for these clowns: think about what you’re doing the next time you vote for somebody like this because they are absolutely running this country in the ground and could care less about veterans, about education, about the border, about anything other than having power.”

“So yes — we’re going to do everything we can to run the illegals out of the VA but they have nowhere to go,” Tuberville added. “They have nowhere to go. Look at the big cities. They’re being overrun. It’s going to be an interesting nine months, Jeff, this election.”

