GOP Rep. Smith: Hunter Biden Is ‘Creating a Very Severe Constitutional Crisis’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, reacted to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s decision to sidestep a congressional deposition last week.

According to the Missouri Republican lawmaker, not only has Hunter Biden’s defiance illustrated a “two-tiered justice system,” it has also posed what he deemed to be a “severe constitutional crisis.”

“That’s amazing that Hunter Biden could go defy a congressional subpoena, set up shop right in front of the steps of the Capitol, do a press conference with the guy who’s helped pay all this stuff out, and then walk away,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “That’s — you’re not getting your deposition.”

“Maria, if you or I or any other American would do that, we would be prosecuted,” Smith replied. “It’s clearly a two-tiered justice system. It’s exactly what the IRS whistle-blower — whistle-blowers have highlighted, why they came forward. The fact that Hunter Biden was supposed to be in the halls of that building going through a congressional subpoena, through depositions, and he defied that by standing on the footsteps of the Capitol and doing a press conference, the fact that he is the president’s son, and he’s doing that, is creating a very severe constitutional crisis.”

