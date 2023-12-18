Sununu: Nikki Haley ‘the Path to Making Sure that Trump Isn’t the Nominee’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that he believed former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was the path to making sure former President Donald Trump is not the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Discussing Trump’s comments on immigration at a Saturday rally in his state, Sununu said, “Look, we should be surprised out of any craziness that comes out of Donald Trump. It was a disgusting comment. He didn’t very strategically for two reasons. Number one, he wants to galvanize that base. He knows that 40 point lead he had in New Hampshire, a month ago, is now down to 15 points. Nikki is surging and that’s getting him nervous. He wants to galvanize the base. Number two, he realizes that, you know, when it comes to the southern border, he didn’t do what he told us he was going to do, right? It’s almost a distraction. He didn’t secure the border, he didn’t build a wall, he can get Mexico to pay for it, he didn’t do any of that stuff. He is trying to distract his base from everything he didn’t do. It’s almost like he wants to convince people it wasn’t president for four years, right?”

He continued, “He is still low under 50%. As it gets to be a one-on-one race, it is a reset button. That is what you are opening was, how New Hampshire can be a reset button for a lot of these candidates. I think it will be for Nikki.”

Sununu added, “At the end of the day, Nikki is the path to making sure that Trump isn’t the nominee. I think the vast majority of his voters are going to come on board.”

