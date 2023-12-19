Comer Predicts Hunter and James Biden Will Testify Before Congress

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, predicted that President Joe Biden’s family members, James and Hunter Biden, would ultimately testify before Congress about alleged family wrongdoing.

“You know, my first question to you is this — James Biden, an important character in all of this, we know about the $40,000 check from James to Joe,” FNC fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “I know you’ve been in talks with his attorney. He didn’t show up for his date when he was supposed to have his deposition. Do you think he comes before Congress?”

“I think James Biden will come before Congress,” Comer replied. “I think we’ll eventually get Hunter Biden. Look, we’ve seen Joe Biden say that anyone who defies a congressional subpoena should be held accountable, and they should be locked up.”

“So we’re going to see if his attorney general is going to be as aggressive with the Biden family at defying subpoenas as he was at anyone that was involved in any of the Trump investigations,” he continued. “But look, this is more evidence every day of the Biden being involved in schemes that involved influence peddling around the world. That’s what we found out with the FBI tapes that no one knew about until this Washington Post story surfaced on Sunday.”

