Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair: People Don’t Want More Deportations, They ‘Want Border Security’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) argued that Americans “want border security, they want pathways to citizenship, and things that are going to uplift immigrants” and don’t want to see increased deportations for people who are in the country illegally and the push to do so, along with other provisions, by Republicans in Congress is “not going to fix the problem at the southern border, and I would argue it’s going to make things worse.”

Barragán said, “Americans want border security, they want pathways to citizenship, and things that are going to uplift immigrants. And this is not that. This is more deportations. This is more going into different parts of the country and having folks deported. This is calling for mass incarceration, which is going to mean we would have to build massive private prisons along the southern border. This is trying to put an end to things like parole, which is a tool to actually have orderly, humane migration. So, what the Republicans are talking about here [is] not going to fix the problem at the southern border, and I would argue it’s going to make things worse.”

