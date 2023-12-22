Biden Co-Chair Coons: It ‘Weighs on’ Him that People Aren’t Feeling Economic ‘Restoration’ — ‘Good’ He Has Time Away

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that while President Joe Biden has navigated “a restoration of our economy.” But “your average American is not happy, isn’t feeling it yet. So, I know that this weighs on our President, and I know that it’s good for him to occasionally have time with family or here in Delaware to reflect, to pray, to think about the year ahead.”

Coons said, “[L]ast Saturday, we had a party at the White House for Delawareans. … And it was great to see him in a wonderful mood and smiling. He wears the weight of the world on his shoulders. He is responsible for leading our nation, the leader of the free world, in responding to the People’s Republic of China and the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, in responding to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine — and I think he’s masterfully mobilized a global coalition of 50 countries that have invested more than we have in ensuring Ukraine’s fight is successful — and he’s responded forcefully, decisively to the attack of Hamas on Israel.”

He continued, “All that while still managing to navigate a restoration of our economy. In our last quarter, we had nearly 5% growth. Our stock market hit an all-time high. We have the lowest unemployment for the longest period in 50 years. And yet, your average American is not happy, isn’t feeling it yet. So, I know that this weighs on our President, and I know that it’s good for him to occasionally have time with family or here in Delaware to reflect, to pray, to think about the year ahead. I remain more confident than ever in his leadership and in his sense of America’s place in the world. As he does say, with some frequency, he’s more optimistic about our future now than he’s ever been, but that’s going to require all of us [to be] willing to pull together to work across the aisle to bring some of the temperature and tensions down in Congress and get more done in the coming year.”

