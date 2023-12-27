NBC’s Nobles: GOP Doesn’t Have ‘Much Hard Evidence’ in Hunter Subpoena Probe Other than White House’s Words

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC News’ “Hallie Jackson Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles stated that the House Republican inquiry into whether President Joe Biden advised his son Hunter to defy a congressional subpoena is not based “really on much hard evidence, instead just public statements from members of the White House team” that aren’t from President Joe Biden himself.

Nobles said, “What they’re trying to find is some sort of direction connection or some sort of collaboration between the White House and Hunter Biden’s legal team that led to the President himself specifically telling Hunter Biden not to comply with the committee’s subpoena to appear for a deposition. And they’re not basing it really on much hard evidence, instead just public statements from members of the White House team — not the President himself — and the way that Hunter Biden conducted himself. So, that’s why they’ve taken this step of asking for communications between the Hunter Biden legal team and the White House to see if there’s any specific advice being provided by the White House Counsel’s Office or members of the administration instructing Hunter Biden to not comply with the subpoena.”

The letter specifically cites White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s statement during a press briefing that President Joe Biden “was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett