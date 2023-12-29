Litman: Expect Wave of New Pleas from Trump Co-Defendants as Georgia Trial Nears

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will get “a whole passel” of new guilty pleas from co-defendants in the Trump 2020 election subversion case as the trial nears.

Litman said, “Well, first, she really has held her own. And I think it’s the way she started big and begun to whittle it down, make it very clear at least Trump, Meadows, and Giuliani are not getting deals. And I think there may be three others. There are 15 total, but a lot of them are genuine small-fry Georgia electors. And I think we could see a whole passel of pleas once the trial is imminent.”

He added, “Everybody has the same exposure, everyone is charged as being part of the RICO, so the smaller actors are really facing very big exposures. I think when we’re looking at the eve of trial, you’ll see them plead in the same way we saw the other four plead already. But it’s a sprawling trial. This jury selection is not going to be easy, and as of now, it doesn’t look like it can finish before November, but everyone’s starting to look at it because the other big case that could, the January 6th case, may itself be delayed. So that’s really the sort of on deck case as it were.”

