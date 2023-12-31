Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘A Second Trump Term Could Mean the End of American Democracy’

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that a second Trump term “could mean the end of American democracy as we know it.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “President Trump saying he’ll be a dictator on day one of his second term. Here’s a continuation of my conversation with three women who served in his White House. What would it mean in your mind if he became president again?”

Farah Griffin said, “Fundamentally, a second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it. I don’t say that lightly. We all witnessed him trying to steal a democratic election before and going to historic and unconstitutional lengths to do so, and that just shows that he’s willing to basically break every barrier to get into power and stay into power. Also, I’m very concerned about what the term would actually look like.”

Former Trump deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said, “We don’t need to speculate what a second Trump term would look like because we already saw it play out. To this day, he still doubles down on the fact that he thinks that the election was stolen and fraudulent, and then his rhetoric has just gotten increasingly erratic. He has literally called for things like doing away with parts of the Constitution, wanting to weaponize the DOJ, to enact revenge on his political enemies.”

