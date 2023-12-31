Raskin: Clarence Thomas Should Recuse Himself from Trump-14th Amendment Decision

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “absolutely should recuse himself” from decisions on President Donald Trump’s ballot access case, adding, “the question is, what do we do if he doesn’t?”

Dana Bash asked, “Three of the sitting justices were appointed by Donald Trump and in addition to that, Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginny, texted Mark Meadows about the 2020 election, the lead up to January 6th, as you well know. Should any of the justices recuse themselves if they take this up?”

Raskin said, “Well, finally, the Supreme Court has developed what they’re describing as a code of ethics. It’s not binding in the sense that they’re not going to anyone else. They could have gone to for example, circuit court justices, so they’re deciding for themselves again whether they’re in violation of their code of ethics.”

He added, “But anybody looking at this in any kind of dispassionate, reasonable way would say, if your wife was involved in the big lie, in claiming that Donald Trump had actually won the presidential election and had been agitating for that and participating this the events leading up to January 6th, that you shouldn’t be participating.”

Bash said, “So he should recuse himself?”

Raskin said, “He absolutely should recuse himself. The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself.”

