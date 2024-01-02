Christie: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis Really Running for 2028

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that his GOP rivals for the presidential nomination, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), were really running for the 2028 presidential election.

On Haley, Cooper asked, “Do you think she’s running to be vice president?”

Christie said, “I think she would be more than happy to take it. My evidence for that is that she won’t say she wouldn’t. Now Ron DeSantis has said under no circumstances would he take it. I’ve said under no circumstances would I take it. Why won’t she say it? I think that the only reason, you’ve watched politics long enough to know. When one of us doesn’t rule something out, they’re ruling it in. This is the problem with her now is that she wants to be everything to everybody. And with the slavery question last week exposes a much bigger problem. If you want to beat Donald Trump, you have to take him on. When is that coming? You can’t say you’ll pardon him. You can’t refuse to deny you would be his vice president.”

Cooper said, “They’re running attack ads. Haley and DeSantis against each other.”

Christie said, “That’s what I am on the debate stage. They’re acting like it is a race between them. The race for second place. What’s going on is the race for 2028. That’s what it is. They’re trying to position themselves best for 2028. And I think four more years of either Donald Trump or Joe Biden as president would be disastrous for this country and we have to win now.”

