Adams: ‘Pleased’ DOJ Is Suing to Block TX Immigration Law, Abbott Is Trying to Hurt Cities, Needs ‘Loud Message’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) reacted to the U.S. Department of Justice suing Texas over its new immigration law allowing state officials to arrest and seek the deportation of people who cross into the U.S. without authorization by praising the lawsuit and stating that “It’s so important to send a very clear and loud message to the governor of Texas, who is just really aggressively attempting to destabilize our cities, and I think this action is extremely appropriate.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “I want to get your reaction to this new suit against Texas over its very controversial new immigration law. What’s your reaction?”

Adams responded, “Extremely pleased that D.C. is taking this action — the White House is taking this action. It’s so important to send a very clear and loud message to the governor of Texas, who is just really aggressively attempting to destabilize our cities, and I think this action is extremely appropriate. But it’s also crucial — and I need to say this — that this is a national problem, and all of these cities need help from the national government, a decompression strategy, funding, making sure we allow people to work and pursue the American Dream. And so, kudos to this important lawsuit that they put in place, but we still need the national government to solve this national problem.”

