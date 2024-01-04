Mayorkas: Illegal Crossings Increased Despite More Legal Paths, But It Takes Time for That to Work, Migration ‘Dynamic’

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that illegal border crossings have gone up even with the Biden administration adding legal immigration pathways but stated that “for them to really take hold is not something that happens overnight. We did see immediate results upon the end of the use of Title 42 in May of this year.” And that “Migration is an extraordinarily dynamic phenomenon. Numbers ebb and flow.”

Co-host Amna Nawaz said, “[Y]ou’ve seen an increase, even as those legal pathways have been added — an increase in illegal entries, I should say.”

Mayorkas responded, “Yes, indeed. But remember — I would say two things: Number one, for measures as fundamental as we have just begun to build, for them to really take hold is not something that happens overnight. We did see immediate results upon the end of the use of Title 42 in May of this year. We did see immediate results. Migration is an extraordinarily dynamic phenomenon. Numbers ebb and flow. And the dynamism of migration is something that we are experiencing not exclusively at our southern border, but that is being experienced by countries throughout the Western Hemisphere and, in fact, around the world.”

