TX Gov. Abbott: Sanctuary City Mayors ‘Should Be Embarrassed Because It Is Utter Hypocrisy’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) criticized the hypocrisy of blue state governors and mayors who have criticized him and his state’s effort to send illegal immigrants to their so-called sanctuary cities and states.

“Some of the mayors of big sanctuary cities in America — they blame you for what’s going on, blame you for the migrants going to their cities,” FBN host Stuart Varney said. “You’re smiling, but would you like to give us a response?”

“Yes, I mean, they should be embarrassed because it is utter hypocrisy,” Abbott replied. “For all — for one, all these mayors are mayors of sanctuary cities. And they say, oh, bring us your migrants. And we sent them migrants. And now they’re complaining about it. It shows they’re hypocrites. It shows that Democrats truly are a party against illegal immigrants, except when it’s confined only to states like Texas.”

“What we are doing is, small little towns in the state of Texas, like Del Rio and Eagle Pass, etc., they have no capability of dealing with these illegal immigrants,” he continued. “And that’s exactly why we were having to send them to New York and Chicago, etc. And it’s just stunning that these mayors are blaming me, as opposed to the president of the United States, because it’s the president of the United States that has the authority to fix this, just like President Trump was able to fix it.”

