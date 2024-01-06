Cuellar: Migrants Come Because They Know Border Patrol Will ‘Help Them’ — We Need ‘Mass Deportations’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that migrants know “the Border Patrol is not going to push them back. They’ll help them” and that’s why so many people are coming to the border. Cuellar also stated that despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of asylum claims are rejected, we haven’t seen mass deportations.

Cuellar said, “Look, you can add a border fence, you can add more Border Patrol, you can do other things, but if you don’t address that pull factor, what brings people over here, and that is — it’s very simple, they know that they can get to the U.S. border, the Border Patrol is not going to push them back. They’ll help them. Border Patrol is processing them right now, and then they’re going to be released into the United States, wait four, five, six years for an immigration hearing. And if they show up, if they show up, 87% — at least the figures that we’ve seen for the last 25 years — 87% of them are going to be rejected. But once they’re in, have we seen any mass deportations? There [are] over a million final deportation orders right now.”

Cuellar also said that there needs to be money for ICE to perform deportations.

