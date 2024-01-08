George Conway: ‘Morally Obscene’ for Trump to Call January 6 Rioters Hostages

Attorney George Conway said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that it is “morally obscene” that former President Donald Trump calls those convicted for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 “hostages.”

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “They oughta release the J6 hostages. They’ve suffered enough. They oughta release them. I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners. I call them hostages. Release the J6 hostages, Joe. Release them, Joe. You can do it real easy, Joe.”

On NBC, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, “I have concerns about the treatments of January 6 hostages,” she told NBC News. “I have concerns. We have a role in Congress of oversight over our treatment of prisoners.

Cooper said, “When you heart former president, first of all, using the term ‘hostages’ to refer to people who committed crimes on January 6, what do you think?”

Conway said, “Oh, it’s completely obscene. I mean, the notion that these people who tried to overthrow the government at his behest, that tried to end constitutional democracy in America and who are being prosecuted, who were indicted by federal grand juries for their crimes against the United States, to say that they are hostages is just definitionally absurd and morally obscene.”

He added, “The notion that people accept that, that he’s not drummed out of public life for saying something like that and that people like Elise Stefanik parrot his lies is just one more condemnation, self-condemnation of the Republican Party. I just don’t know how much lower they can go.”

