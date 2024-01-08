Ocasio-Cortez: GOP ‘Politically Weaponizing’ Impeachment ‘Endangers This Country’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was “politically weaponizing” the process which she argued “endangers this country.”

Cooper asked, “The move by Republicans on impeachment in the House, do you think it’s inevitable that they will move to impeach the president?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “They are certainly trying. What we’re seeing though is that they can’t even name what they would impeach the president for.”

She continued, “Impeachment is one of the most serious procedures that we have in this country, and it has to tie directly to a crime or misdemeanor or some other direct action that we find completely incompatible with the presidency, and they have not been able to name it. What is it? And what are they investigating the president for, and they don’t have an answer because the president has not done anything impeachable that they have been able to prove.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “What they are doing is taking impeachment and taking all of the most serious procedures that we have as a country, and they are learning to use it for political — they are politically weaponizing it for an election purpose, for a political purpose. In doing so they are putting the people of this country, everyday Americans, absolutely at the bottom of the barrel, and they are putting themselves first. It’s the selfishness that really endangers this country. It endangers our electoral process, endangers our legal process. It’s deeply cynical, and it’s done to re-elect themselves and line their own pockets.”

