GOP Rep. Roy: ‘Shut Down the Border or Shut Down the Government Until You Wake Up President Biden and Mayorkas’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) argued the options were limited for the Republican-led House of Representatives for forcing the Biden administration to get a handle on the southern U.S. border.

According to the Texas Republican, shutting down the government was among those options.

“When you say, Congressman, or you hear from Mayorkas that the migrant release rate above 85%, which it is, while meeting privately with agents in Eagle Pass, that’s virtually everyone,” host Neil Cavuto said.

“Yes, Neil, it’s a real problem,” Roy replied. “And we have been saying this for now for, what, three or four years during the Biden tenure. And now, at least, there’s a lot of eyes on this. And look, Tom Homan, God, he’s a great American, the former head of ICE under President Trump, good friend of mine, Mark Morgan, former head of Border Patrol. And the folks down there, they’re doing their best with a tough situation, but Alejandro Mayorkas doesn’t care. I mean, he’s blaming it on Texas. He’s going to the Supreme Court. They’re challenging the governor and cutting razor wire. They want to now challenge our law that allows Texas to try to defend ourselves; 85%, let’s put that in context, 300,000 apprehensions in December.

“Do the math, right? We’re talking about 250,000 releases in December,” he continued. “That’s not counting the 50,000 or so, roughly, got-aways that we would estimate we’re getting on a monthly basis, which are the worst, by the way. And that is a major drain on our state and Texas; $12.5 billion we have had to spend out of our own money to do what the federal government is supposed to do. And it’s long due for us to do something about it. It’s why I don’t think we should be funding the government without getting change. I sure don’t think we ought to be given more money to Ukraine without forcing the change at the border we need to.”

“It’s only tool we have, Neil. I mean, I don’t want — I’m not trying to rattle about shutdown for the sake of it, but the people I represent, they’re like, good — like — good lord, shut down the border or shut down the government until you wake up President Biden and Mayorkas to do their job,” Roy added.

