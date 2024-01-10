Liz Cheney Won’t Rule Out Supporting Biden: ‘I Will Never Vote for Donald Trump’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Wednesday on ABC’s The View” that she would never vote for former President Donald Trump and did not rule out voting for incumbent President Joe Biden.

Cheney said, “I think that the Republican party itself is clearly so caught up in this cult of personality that it’s very hard to imagine that the party can survive. I think increasingly it’s clear that once we get through 2024, we’re going to have to have something else, something new. I believe the country has to have a party that’s based on conservative principles and values — where we can engage with the Democrats on substance and on policy.”

She added, “I think post-2024 election, we’re going to see just a huge tectonic shift in our politics.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “If it came down to Biden v. Trump, would you vote for Biden?”

Cheney said, “I’m not going to endorse anybody today. And I think that, again, we don’t know exactly what the choice will be. I’d say that I will never vote for Donald Trump. There are some conservatives who are trying to make this claim that somehow Biden is a bigger risk than Trump. My view is, I disagree with a lot of Joe Biden’s policies. We can survive bad policies. We cannot survive torching the Constitution.

