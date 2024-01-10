Matthews: People Need to Vote to Beat Rural People’s Crazy ‘Cult’

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that people have to get out and vote to beat “rural people out there voting their craziness about the cult.”

Anchor Mika Brzezinski said, “Iowa is days away, New Hampshire is coming up, and Donald Trump, given this conversation, even, is the clear front-runner. ”

Matthews said, “You know, I think President Biden gave a good speech on Friday. I think he began the conversation about the Constitution and democracy. but i think he has to turn the corner and go to the next step. the reason we love our democracy, the reason we all love it is if we don’t like the government and they’re doing something, we can do something about it.”

He continued, “You have to vote to protect your rights in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights was put there by Jefferson and Madison because people said, the Constitution and democracy is not enough. We have to write in here our Bill of Rights. Voters have to get out there and say, dammit, if I’m a young person, a black person, if I’m out on the streets and I don’t trust the cops, I have to vote that way. If I’m a woman and I want to protect myself and my decisions, I have to vote that way.”

Matthews added, “I think voters have to take their hand in this election and don’t wait for the government to do it. You know this election is going to be close, it’s going to be very close in places like Pennsylvania. and you’ll have rural people out there voting their craziness about the cult. So you better be there to match them. and you’ve got to be there to vote against that. I’m telling you, this is really important that you vote for your rights.”

