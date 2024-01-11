Marlow on ‘Kudlow’: Dems Complaining Democracy Under Attack Are Removing Trump from Ballots

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Democrats trying to remove former President Donald Trump from ballots were “the ones complaining that democracy is under attack.”

Anchor Larry Kudlow said, “I want to talk about this Fani Willis tryst.”

He continued, “It turns out that part of this guy’s earnings, now I know none of this is on the level but he was consulting with the Biden White House and you and I and others have suggested all along, or we have suspected all along that it was the Biden White House that is directing this legal assault against Donald Trump nationwide.”

Kudlow added, “This guy in deposition he met with White House lawyers, on more than one occasion, Alex Marlow what does that tell you about this story?”

Marlow said, “We knew it was political from the jump, just designed to take up our time so we’re not talking about the issues that face our nation. A member of Heritage Foundation over tight project respected that Fani Willis spent 5 hours with Kamala Harris before indicting Trump.”

He added, “This type of stuff is barely fog in the mirror in establishment media. You have to listen to alternative or center right media to even get this type of context. These are type of people who are trying to keep Trump off ballot and try to make sure he can’t get elected in a democratic fashion while they are the ones complaining that democracy is under attack.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN