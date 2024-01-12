DeSantis: Trump Shut Down Cruises, Ran Ads Touting Fauci’s Praise

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, attacked Georgia for reopening, shut down the cruise industry, closed churches on military bases, called for school closures, attacked Florida for its handling of the virus in the summer of 2020, and ran ads touting Dr. Anthony Fauci for praising Trump.

DeSantis said, “This was the number one crisis he faced as President, and he chose to defer to Anthony Fauci. They were running commercials in October of 2020 for his re-election bragging that he followed everything Fauci said. And then…Donald Trump’s last day in office, he gave Fauci a commendation. He forcibly shut down Florida’s cruise industry. They shut down churches on military bases. And they were pressuring states. Remember, when Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reopened Georgia in April, Donald Trump went to the White House podium and attacked him for doing that. He was saying schools should be closed. They attacked me in the summer of 2020, when Florida had its first COVID wave — and we had schools and businesses open. So, it’s massive, massive gaslighting. He was able to do that, I guess, on Fox with no pushback, which [is]…par for the course at this point.”

