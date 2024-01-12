Michael Cohen: The NYC Fraud Bill Is Coming and Trump ‘Doesn’t Have the Money to Pay It’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that his former boss will not be able to pay the upcoming ruling in the New York fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James.

Thursday, at a press conference, Trump said, “That witness took back everything that he said. He took back everything he said in court. Took it all back.”

Anchor John Berman asked, “I just wanted to give you a chance to respond to what Donald Trump said.”

Cohen said, “Is there a reason, really, to respond? I mean, he makes things up on a regular basis, and no matter how many times that Alina Habba or Chris Kise or Donald Trump attempt to denigrate me and to impugn my credibility, the one thing that we all know, the one thing that Donald knows, which is why he looks so terrible. It’s why he looks so nervous and preoccupied, is that the bill is coming and he doesn’t have the money to pay it.”

He added, “So sure, why not attack the witness? Why not attack the judge? Why not attack the judges? Law clerk? Attack everybody? Because what Donald Trump knows is that he was handed a business by his father, which he destroyed. And now that’s going to be his legacy.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN