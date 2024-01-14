Hutchinson: Trump Is ‘Misleading’ Republican Voters, January 6 Was an ‘Attack’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump was “misleading” Republican voters about January 6, 2021.

Anchor Margaret Brennan said, “Donald Trump has remade your party. How do you define who your supporters are?”

Hutchinson said, “Well first of all, you’re correct, he has redefined the Republican Party and not in a good way. And whenever you look at what I’m trying to do, is draw attention to the fact that Donald Trump is a weak candidate for us going into the general election. I think the CBS poll that you cited today reflected that. The one person that ought to enjoy that poll is Joe Biden, with Trump having that kind of a lead in the primary.”

He addede, “My responsibility and other candidates is to take on the front-runner if you don’t agree that he’s the right one. We’ve been doing that and there might be a short-term price for that but long-term fear, fear-mongering and grievances only take you so far. So, that is the sign of a weak candidate as you go further into this election year. So, the voice is critically important to alert people that we can’t mislead our voters and say January 6 was a patriotic act. It was an if attack on our Capitol and the rule of law in Congress and we cannot buy into that misleading by Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN