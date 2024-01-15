DeSantis: We Have Iowa Caucus ‘Infrastructure in Place’ to Flip Trump Votes

Republican presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that former President Donald Trump supporters would end up voting for him in the Iowa caucus because he has the “infrastructure in place.”

Co-host Steve Doocy said, “One of the things I have hears form people in Iowa, in fact I think it is universal, they go, you know, because I ask every person whio do you like. They say I like Trump but and then they explain it. You probably heard the same thing during your tour of all ninety-nine counties.”

DeSantis said, “There will be people who come to our events they know Trump and they like a lot of his policies, I go make the case and when they hear from us a lot of times they come on board with us. So that is why we went to all these counties. I think we planted a lot of good seeds. This comes to fruition on caucus night because people will go there they may be conflicted. We will have someone give a speech and they will say you know what the governor came to my county I remember him showing up.’ That is where it all matters.”

He continued, “It is a process. You will have people at these caucus sites that are lobbying for votes. So we have obviously organized all the sites. We have over 1700 precinct captains that are there. And so you think if all of them end up flipping three or four votes then that starts to be really significant. We have that infrastructure in place. Obviously Trump is a a known commodity but I haven’t seen any other candidate do that.”

