MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Nikki Haley Can’t Win Because Republicans Believe Her Blood Is ‘Poisoned’

MSNBC co-host Lawrence O’Donnell said on his network’s Iowa caucus coverage that Republican 2024 presidential hopeful former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is unelectable because her parents were both immigrants from India.

O’Donnell said, “The worst thing we’ve learned about the Republican primary electorate is not yet in these entrance poll questions tonight. CBS poll, their final poll before the Iowa caucuses, this is a national poll shows that 81% of Republican primary voters and caucus participants, 81% of those people, agree with Donald Trump that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country.”

He added, “That means that 81% of the Republican primary electorate believe Nikki Haley has poisoned blood and is poisoning the blood of the United States. So, that as a roadblock for Nikki Haley is impossible. But it also shows you what you’re up against in any kind of campaign against voters like that, the convertibility of voters like that to anything other than the Trump view of the world is impossible. There’s no campaign ad, there’s no speech you can make. There’s no, you know, Republican who Chris Christie might be able to convince some of them. Not them. Not any of the 81%. Not one of them can be converted.”

