MSNBC’s Reid: Iowa ‘Overrepresented’ by White Christians

In the lead-up to Monday’s Iowa Caucus returns on MSNBC, network host Joy Reid attacked so-called white Christians as former President Donald Trump was on the verge of an overwhelming win in the Hawkeye State.

Reid deemed Iowa to be “overrepresented” by white Christians and blamed their motivations for Trump’s success.

“We were sort of laughing about the fact that they’re talking about electability when he’s literally lost everything he’s touched for the last four years,” Reid said. “But I feel like the important sort of data point, and you know, Steve talks about it a lot, he’s going to talk about it a little more tonight, is that these are white Christians. This is a state that is overrepresented by white Christians that are going participate in the caucuses, especially tonight.”

“All of the things that we think about — about electability, about what are people gaming out — none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours,” she continued. “And that everyone who is not a white conservative Christian is a fraudulent American, is a less-real American. And you don’t care about electability. You care about what God has given you.”

