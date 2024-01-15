Rachel Maddow: GOP Will Nominate Trump Then ‘He Is Going to Be Convicted’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on her network’s election night coverage that she believed former President Donald Trump would be both the Republican presidential nominee and convicted of crimes.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEVE KORNACKI: You asked the question here. Donald Trump is convicted. Do you consider him fit to be president? Again, this is our entrance poll of Republican caucus goers. So yes, similar, you know, very similar spread here. Yes is 63%. And I can just show you the breakdown on this is, those who say he’s fit to serve, 71%. Then who say they’re going to vote for him tonight. It’s 13% for DeSantis. It is 6% for Haley. Among those who say no, Trump would not be fit to serve. Number is Haley. Remember, Haley seems to be gobbling up the lion’s share of the anti-Trump votes. You see 50% for Haley with this group, DeSantis is getting 30%, Trump is getting 9%.

And actually, Trump is barely edging out Ramaswamy, who’s getting 8% with this group. But yeah, this is about a one third, two third divide about the legitimacy of the 20 election, about Trump’s legal situation. And you could just see how it, that is the divide you’re seeing there in the party.

MADDOW: Again, though, big picture is the big picture here. This means that of people turning out to caucus in Iowa. A third of them think that if Donald Trump is convicted, he is not fit to be president. In this incredibly conservative electorate where Trump is going to run away with the Iowa caucuses by a mile and then some. Still, a third of that electorate says if he’s convicted, MM-MM.

They’re going to nominate him nationwide? When even a third of Iowa caucus goers say no, he can’t be president if he’s convicted? I’m sorry, but (whispers) He’s going to be convicted.

ARI MELBER: Rachel, there’s overwhelming evidence in several of these cases, so I can’t say what’s going to happen. But there’s very strong evidence.

MADDOW: I can, not a lawyer. He’s going to be convicted.

MELBER: Stage whispering.