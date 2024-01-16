Pritzker: Biden Has Handled Wars that Started During His Presidency Better than Trump Would

During MSNBC’s Iowa caucus coverage on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) argued that President Joe Biden has handled the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East better than 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump would if he was still in office and Trump hasn’t shown that he can manage situations like this.

Pritzker said, “Well, look, here’s what the White House has been doing: They’re fighting what has become a mortal enemy of the United States, and that’s Vladimir Putin. They’re standing up for democracy in Ukraine. They’re fighting against terrorism in the Middle East. Those are the things that I think — the messages that the Biden administration needs to make sure they’re getting out to people. But, look, nobody likes war. We’d like to have all of this ratcheted down and go away. And I know the President wants that. But you have to have a careful foreign policy expert in the White House who understands how to manage all that in a very difficult environment. Do you think Donald Trump has shown that he can do that? Do you think Donald Trump would handle this better than Joe Biden? The answer, clearly is no.”

