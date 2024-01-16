Pritzker: Iowa Win Showed ‘Weakness of Donald Trump’

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Monday on MSNBC’s Iowa caucus coverage that the “weakness” of former President Donald Trump was shown in his 30-plus point win.

Pritzker said, “Almost half of the base of the Republican Party showing up for this caucus tonight voted against Donald Trump. Think about that. I mean, this is the most famous Republican. He’s the guy who, you know, basically built the modern Republican Party, the MAGA Republican Party that the Democrats are running against. Half of the people in that party did not vote for Donald Trump.”

He continued, “I think that is telling. It tells you the weakness of Donald Trump and also the opportunity for Democrats because in the end, look, if the base doesn’t turn out for Donald Trump in the general election enthusiastically and Democrats turn out its base, this is all about, you know, independents, and independents don’t like Donald Trump.”

Pritzker added, “So, I think we are in a pretty good place tonight to see what’s happening on the Republican side. If Donald Trump in fact is the winner tonight, and able to win in New Hampshire and in South Carolina, probably the race is over. But the truth is that all of these candidates are running as sort of mini me Trump Republicans. They all have exactly the position that you mentioned earlier, six-week ban on abortion. They want a national abortion ban. The Republican Party is standing against working families. Donald Trump is representative of everything that is wrong with the current environment in politics.”

