Dem Sen. Baldwin: Going to the Left of Roe to Ban States from Passing Laws that ‘Interfere with’ Abortion Is on Ballot

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) stated that abortion is on the ballot in the 2024 elections, her election is the best example of this, and pointed to her “effort to restore Roe v. Wade to our national laws, and take the additional step of making sure that states don’t pass local laws that interfere with those basic rights.”

Baldwin said, “Without any question, our rights and freedoms are on the ballot this November. And it’s not only true at the level of the presidency, although we saw what President Trump did in pushing forward three activist Supreme Court justices and what that resulted in. But it’s happening in Senate and House races across the country. There’s probably no better example than in my home state of Wisconsin, where Washington D.C. Republicans have recruited a California bank owner, mega-millionaire, to run against me. If he wins, he could be very well the deciding vote for a national abortion ban. He has said he is totally opposed to abortion rights. There’s no question that these rights and freedoms are on the ballot. I, by contrast, lead the effort to restore Roe v. Wade to our national laws, and take the additional step of making sure that states don’t pass local laws that interfere with those basic rights. The overwhelming majority of America supports having access to abortion care, and, also, the right to control one’s own body. And we can’t stop fighting until that is, again, the law of the land.”

