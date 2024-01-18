Giroir: Biden Must Demand China Stop ‘Hiding’ Sequence of 100% Lethal COVID, It’s Admission of Guilt with COVID-19

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” former HHS Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir stated that a Chinese lab experimenting with a version of COVID with a reported 100% lethal mortality rate in mice is them “telling us exactly what they did with COVID as we suspected.” And argued that President Joe Biden needs to demand the virus sequence from China immediately.

Giroir said, “I think this study is a potential nightmare scenario, and I think it’s sort of the equivalent of the ‘If I Did It’ book for what China did during COVID. They harvested viruses from a pangolin. For COVID, they harvested it from a bat. But in this study, they just didn’t look at that virus, they put it in test tubes and allowed it to mutate, mutate, mutate, mutate. And then they tested the viruses, and lo and behold, the virus out of the pangolin didn’t hurt anyone, didn’t hurt any humanized mice. But now, their mutated virus killed 100% and it went to the brain. And that’s just the start. They’re boasting about this. And you know where this came from? It came from the People’s Liberation Army medical center. Now, isn’t that a coincidence that it came from there? The final thing that really concerns me is they tell us, and this is putting it in our face, they’re telling us that they know why it’s lethal, because there [are] two changes in the spike protein, two amino acid changes, but they don’t tell us what it is. They’re absolutely hiding that so we can’t understand this virus and start making vaccines or countermeasures to it. And, by the way, there’s no BSL-4 laboratory in either of the institutions that published this study. So, they’re doing it in unsafe laboratory conditions. … President Biden needs to demand the sequence of this virus tomorrow from President Xi. It needs to be given to our researchers so we can make sure that we have adequate vaccines and countermeasures, because this could be a nightmare scenario.”

He added, “[T]hey are telling us exactly what they did with COVID as we suspected.”

