MSNBC’s Reid: Moms for Liberty Is Modern Day Daughters of the Confederacy

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on her show “The ReidOut” that the Daughters of the Confederacy was an older version of Moms for Liberty after she interviewed the group’s co-founder, Tiffany Justice.

Discussing Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) comments on slavery and racism, Reid said, “I’ve been able to figure out that America was born as a slave republic and therefore it was born as a racist country.”

Network host Ali Velshi said, “Their are countries that have done this. Germany did this after the Holocaust. They had a real reckoning about what happened. I think with gets lost in our history is that we actually didn’t, we sort of said at the end of civil war, kind of, satisfies lost, it’ll be fine. We never had that reckoning. Black people left the south, the great migration, because of economic opportunities but at no point did we actually fully say, flags come down, the statues don’t go up, stuff like that. That stuff is over. It didn’t work.”

Reid said, “You know it’s ironic, a group that has essentially policed the way we talk about our past, that ruined our ability to have a reckoning is the older version of Moms for Liberty, called the Daughters of Confederacy, they’re there earlier iteration of that exact same thing.”

