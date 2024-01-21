GOP Rep. Massie: This Summer Trump’s ‘Indictments Are Going to Ripen into Convictions’

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), a surrogate for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump’s multiple indictments would “ripen into convictions.”

Massie said, “You know, the main thing I hear from people back home is there mad that nobody’s held accountable in Washington DC. I think we need to hold Trump accountable. He didn’t build the wall. He didn’t get Mexico to pay for it. He ran up 7.8 really in dollars of debt. He fumbled the repeal of Obamacare. There’s so many missed promises. He gave a commendation award to Dr. Fauci, after he shut down our country and hasn’t held anybody at the FDA or the CDC responsible. so, you know, let’s hold that guy accountable.”

He added, “Here’s the problem. You know, this summer we’re going to be litigating these case in the court these indictments are going to ripen into convictions And we’re going to be talking about the finer points of whether you can pay a porn star with your campaign money, or whether you should write it off as a business expense. The lawsuit itself is ridiculous, but the underlying facts aren’t disputed, and I think people are going to kind of recoil from that when all that stuff starts coming out this summer. And the polls that show him beating Biden, those are going to switch very quickly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN