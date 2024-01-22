Clyburn: Haley Is Using a ‘Dog Whistle’ by Saying She Fears a President Harris

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is utilizing a dog whistle “to instill fear in people, people who fear Kamala Harris” by stating that people shouldn’t just consider President Joe Biden when they vote in 2024 and should consider the prospect of Harris being president.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Congressman, when you listen to Nikki Haley, she says that it’s not just about Biden, but about the Vice President, that everyone should fear a president Kamala Harris. How should the Biden campaign be thinking about utilizing her, be thinking about pitching her as Vice President, just as much as him for President?”

Clyburn responded, “When I saw that come from Nikki Haley, I was very, very disappointed. because [that], to me, is a dog whistle. This is all about someone trying to instill fear in people, people who fear Kamala Harris. She is nobody to fear. She is a red-blooded American woman who has preparation that few women have, and she ought to be treated with dignity and respect And I really feel that that is a source of basic just not goodness.”

