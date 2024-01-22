Harris: The Solution to Immigration Is Path to Citizenship and Effective Processing

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the solutions to fixing the U.S. immigration system are ensuring that we can “process people effectively” at the border and have a “meaningful pathway to citizenship.”

Harris said, “Well, so, there is no question that our immigration system is broken, and so much so that we, as the first bill that we offered after our inauguration, was to fix the immigration system, which included what we must do to create a pathway for citizenship, and to put the resources that are needed into the border. But sadly, people on the other side of the aisle have been playing politics with this issue. The solutions are at hand. And gone are the days, sadly, where a President Bush or a John McCain understood that we should have a bipartisan approach to fixing this problem, which is a long-standing problem.”

Host Laura Coates then asked, “But what are those solutions?”

Harris answered, “The [solution] includes putting resources at the border to do what we can to process people effectively, and putting in place laws that actually allow for a meaningful pathway to citizenship.”

