Axelrod: ‘Sobering’ Trump on the Verge of Nomination After the ‘Insurrection’

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Tuesday on “CNN This Morning” that it is “sobering” that former President Donald Trump looks to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

Network political commentator Van Jones said, “In 2020, we cleared the field for Biden. We saw this threat coming from Bernie Sanders in the eyes of the Democratic establishment, cleared the field to make sure this party didn’t become an unrecognizable version of itself. The opposite is happening now. You are clearing the field for a Donald Trump. You are clearing the field for somebody who led an insurrection. You are clearing the field for somebody who has 90-plus felony counts. You are clearing the field for somebody who is attacking a woman of color, saying she shouldn’t even be president because her parents were immigrants. That’s who you are clearing the field for. That’s who all the people are coming out to kiss the ring for. So it’s the opposite of what we did in 2020.”

Axelrod said, “You know, we’re analytical about politics, we’re all nuts about politics, and so we tend to focus on the game. We should step back. It struck me the other day, on Saturday, the three-year anniversary of Biden’s inauguration. We remember that inauguration, a Capitol enclosed — and you remember it very well — a Capitol enclosed by fencing, with National Guard around it, a Capitol scarred by insurrection, and President Trump leaving Washington in disgrace. And here we are just three years later, and he is on the verge of a second round knockout and a re-nomination. It’s quite an extraordinary thing, and a little bit sobering.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN