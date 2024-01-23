Van Jones: Biden Should ‘Stay Hidden’ Like He Did in 2020, Let People He’s Helped Like Clean Energy Execs. Speak

During CNN’s coverage of the New Hampshire primary elections on Tuesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that President Joe Biden should “stay hidden” in his 2024 re-election campaign, people should not magically expect any different from a candidate who “hid during the last campaign,” and argued that the President should use people who have benefited from the economy under Biden like “clean energy executives” and union members and leaders.

Jones said, “If I were Biden, I would stay hidden. And I’ll tell you why, he doesn’t inspire confidence and he’s not a great messenger for himself. He has done a tremendous job for this economy. Union members, union leaders are racking up win after win. They should be put forward. There are clean energy executives in red states that are putting people to work in solar energy on Main Street. There’s something wrong with this campaign where we’re somehow expecting Joe Biden, who, frankly, hid during the last campaign, to come out now and be Flash Gordon and save his own campaign. The people who are benefitting from the Biden economy — and they exist — should be empowered to speak.”

