Sununu: Trump Is ‘Nervous’ Because the ‘Money Is Coming’ to Nikki Haley

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump was “nervous” because his rival for the Republican president nomination former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is getting donations.

Sununu said, “Nikki Haley fights the establishment and fights those who are trying to break the rules, and she believes in the process, and she believes in the voters. She’s not going to go anywhere because Ronna McDaniel says so or because Donald Trump wants to manipulate.”

He continued, “She has that wind and momentum at her back, and that’s why Trump is so scared, and he’s very nervous about what could happen there. By the way, two months ago, was anybody saying that if Trump wins the first two states, we’ll call it, and it will be over? They’re moving the goalpost and changing the rules. They usually do that because they’re afraid.

Sununu added, “She’s with big donors today. She raised millions of dollars in small-dollar donors in the past 48 hours. The money is coming in, and the voters are with her, and that’s many one of the frustrations that Trump has. He tries to threaten people. If you give money to Nikki Haley, he said you’re not part of the MAGA community, which God knows what that means. You don’t get a discount on Trump steaks or something. I don’t know. The point is the money is coming in to Nikki Haley, and that’s why he’s nervous, and she’s got momentum in her home state, and she’ll have the cash to fight for the next month.”

