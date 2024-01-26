Alyssa Farah Griffin: Mike Johnson a ‘Puppet’ — Trump ‘De Facto Speaker of the House’

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts on ABC’s “This View” on Friday that former President Donald Trump was the “de facto Speaker of the House.”

Griffin said, “Immigration and border security, while related issues are separate issues I believe that more legal immigration makes us a stronger, better nation Border security, I absolutely believe there is a crisis and I like that Democrats are recognizing it More than a dozen governors, Katie Hobbs, Governor Hochul, and Gavin Newsom asked the Biden administration to do more to secure the border for three reasons The fentanyl crisis in the country has impacted tens of millions of American families and there is a humanitarian crisis, I’ve been to the El Paso sector, and I have seen human beings living in squalor without housing or food And there is the national security risk if people can get in that we’re not vetting.”

She continued, “Here’s what’s cynical about this, Republicans want to solve it in the Senate A serious body with serious policymakers McConnell’s folks are confident it will pass in the Senate, but Donald Trump is the de facto Speaker of the House Mike Johnson does not control anything He is a puppet for Donald Trump, so literally they want to keep this issue alive through, at earliest January of next year, when an inauguration, god forbid of Donald Trump would happen.”

Griffin added, “It is so transparent to the voter. II am with Liz Cheney where I don’t care if House Republicans lose because they’ve done nothing to earn their majority right now, but Senate Republicans, kudos to them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN