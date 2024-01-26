Dem Rep. Gallego: I’ve Voted for Border Money, and It’s Worst It’s Been in a Decade

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) stated that he has voted for tens of billions of dollars in border security funding, and it hasn’t helped and “This surge is unlike anything I’ve seen here in Arizona, and I’ve been a member of Congress for ten years.”

Gallego said, “There is a problem at the border. We need to come together for a solution that brings more border security. The voters are demanding it. This surge is unlike anything I’ve seen here in Arizona, and I’ve been a member of Congress for ten years. I’ve voted for $92 billion of border security in the past, and still, it is not helping. And the fact that this is being used as a political tool by U.S. — Republican senators and other politicians — I’m running against Kari Lake, who claims to be the biggest Trump supporter in the world. Does she agree with Trump that we should not do this, we shouldn’t fix the border so it helps him and her politically? I think that’s a question that has to be asked about all Republicans, but this is dangerous territory we are in. We need to be treating this as a serious situation, not as a political opportunity. And it’s shameful that Republicans are doing that just so that they can get Donald Trump, of all people, back into office.”

