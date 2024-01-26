Dem Rep. Gallego: We’d Solve the Border if We Controlled White House and Congress Like We Did for Two Years

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) argued that if Democrats “had power within the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House,” like they did from 2021 to 2023, “I think we would come up with a quick solution that would actually answer the problems at the border.”

Gallego stated, “We, as Democrats, don’t control all branches of the government right now. If we had power within the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House, I think we would come up with a quick solution that would actually answer the problems at the border. Right now, it’s not there. So, we do have to be the mature ones in the room, like we always are, and come up with the solution. At the end of the day, the long-term solution that has to come out of this is going to be a combination of border security and immigration reform. But, until then, we have to do the best that we can to, number one, keep our asylum system intact, because, right now, it is being abused. If you go down to the border and talk to Border Patrol and talk to the nonprofits that are working down there, you do see that the asylum system is being abused by people that are just trying to use it to get work permits. But, at the same time, this is not an excuse to totally tear apart the asylum system, because I think, morally, that’s not something that we would want to go to as a country.”

