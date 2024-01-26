Manchin: ‘Sickening’ Trump ‘Throwing Cold Water’ on Border Deal

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that it was “sickening” former President Donald Trump is “throwing cold water” on lawmakers border security deal.

On Truth Social, Trump posted, “I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION… Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER.”

Manchin said, “I have never been more concerned about my country than I am today. I see what’s going on which way we are heading, and it gets more toxic every day. Look at what is happening now with this border decision. The Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have worked very diligently and very hard, and having an agreement very close to being finished.”

He continued, “Now, all of a sudden, people are throwing cold water on it because of politics. This is what is sickening. It is the most dangerous thing we have, the border security right now and a lapse of border security. So we can fix that. But when you have former President Trump saying we can’t do that because let’s go ahead and blame the Democrats.”

Manchin added, “Not to fix it because of politics. It is not who we are as a country. It is not what our purpose in Washington is all about. People are sick of that.”

