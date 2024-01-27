Maher: Believing Men Should Play Women’s Sports Is, in a Way, Crazier than J6

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time” aired on CNN, host Bill Maher argued that putting men in women’s sports is, in a way, crazier than attacking the Capitol on January 6 was.

Maher said, “The Atlantic put out an article last year, and it was called ‘Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense‘ and it talked about how we separate sports like the WNBA and the NBA, just because — it’s just socialization. This is insane. … That’s why people vote for Trump, because there’s stuff like that on the left that people just go, I know Trump’s horrible, but separating sports by sex makes perfect sense, and if you think it doesn’t, you can’t lead the country.”

Producer Seth MacFarlane responded, “That’s cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

Maher responded, “Okay, I’m just giving you the answer to the question you were asking all night long, why do they vote for Donald Trump? It’s not always because they like him, it’s because stuff like that is kookier to them.”

MacFarlane then asked, “It’s kookier than trashing the Capitol?”

Maher responded, “In a way it is. It’s apples and oranges. One is more evil, one is more horrible, but thinking that — what would happen if we combined the WNBA and the NBA?”

